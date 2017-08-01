KSFR

Zinke Hits Trail with NM Senators to Talk Monuments, Wilderness

By Aug 1, 2017

The Sabinoso Wilderness is the only designated wilderness in the US that cannot be accessed by the public. New Mexico Senators Udall and Heinrich rode through the wilderness with Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke as part of his tightly-controlled tour of New Mexico's monuments and wilderness.

U.S. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke toured parts of New Mexico last week as part of his White House-ordered review of national monument designations. As part of his visit, he and New Mexico's two Democratic Senators, Martin Heinrich and Tom Udall, took a trip on horseback through the Sabinoso Wilderness (the only as-yet totally inaccessible designated wilderness in the US).

 

KSFR's Hannah Colton held conversations surrounding the national monuments in question—Rio Grande del Norte near Taos and Organ Mountains-Desert Peaks outside Las Cruces—with Stuart Wilde, an advocate for retaining the Rio Grande del Norte designation; Senator Heinrich; and U.S. Representative Steve Pearce (R-NM).