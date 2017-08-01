Zinke Hits Trail with NM Senators to Talk Monuments, Wilderness

U.S. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke toured parts of New Mexico last week as part of his White House-ordered review of national monument designations. As part of his visit, he and New Mexico's two Democratic Senators, Martin Heinrich and Tom Udall, took a trip on horseback through the Sabinoso Wilderness (the only as-yet totally inaccessible designated wilderness in the US).

KSFR's Hannah Colton held conversations surrounding the national monuments in question—Rio Grande del Norte near Taos and Organ Mountains-Desert Peaks outside Las Cruces—with Stuart Wilde, an advocate for retaining the Rio Grande del Norte designation; Senator Heinrich; and U.S. Representative Steve Pearce (R-NM).