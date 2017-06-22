Worlds through Words with Mya Green

Worlds Through Words: A Multicultural Poetry Celebration was hosted by poet and activist Ebony Isis Booth and featured readings from poets Haleh Liza, Brynn Saito, Uche Nduka, and James Thomas Stevens. Special appearance and reading from New Mexico Senator Bill O’Neill.

These poets banded together to share their diverse cultural heritages and words of wisdom in a tumultuous political climate. Listen and let your own boundaries expand!

James Thomas Stevens' poem is entitled In the Defile. For more of Haleh Liza's work you can find her at www.HalehLiza.com.