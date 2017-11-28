Workshop, Performance Set For Irish Singer And Sons

A workshop and performance by Irish singer Nóirín Ní Riain considered in her country as a keeper of Ireland’s musical legacy, will perform in Santa Fe with her two adult sons.

KSFR contributor Hollis Walker prepared this report.

Mobilizing Information (from the Santa Fe New Mexican):

What: A Celtic Solstice Concert with Nóirín Ní Riain, Owen Ó Súilleabháin and Mícheál Ó Súilleabháin

When: 6:30 p.m. Dec. 5

Where: Academy for the Love of Learning, 133 Seton Village Road

More information: 505-469-0430 or -sgsteffy@gmail.com

Note: Before the concert, the trio will spend the day facilitating a public workshop called “Listen With the Ear of the Heart,” an interactive event including music, poetry, stories and movement, also at the Academy.