Women's March on Washington Santa Fe Drew 13,500

Last Friday January 20th President Donald Trump was inaugurated as the 45th President of the United States. His inauguration address was the 58th inaugural by a President. Many media venues called it uniquely dark toned in the history of US inaugurations. The Washington Post published a list of words used in President Trump’s speech and in no previous inaugural. The words include: carnage, disrepair, rusted, stealing, ripped, tombstones, trapped. Here is Deborah Begel's report:

Ellen Berkovitch captured a sound only report from Saturday's event in Santa Fe.

