On Wednesday evening, KSFR’s Dave Marash zoomed in on a county in the north-south stripe across America known as “The Suicide Belt.” The vertical belt includes Montana, Idaho, Wyoming, Nevada, Colorado, Utah, and New Mexico.

The Washington Post reporter Amy Ellis Nutt joined Dave Marash on HERE & THERE to discuss the rise in suicides among middle-aged white women in Durango, Colorado, just north of the New Mexico border.