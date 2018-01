Where oh where is Maggie Mae? The fifteen pound, one-eyed cockerpoo took off through an open Rancho Viejo gate in November, and has only been seen fleetingly since. Her owner has been searching non-stop, not giving up hope that the little white dog will be found. KSFR’s Ellen Lockyer joined the search over the weekend. Report sightings of Maggie to Facebook/santafelostpets.