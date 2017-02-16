"Water Protectors Are Everywhere": Jenni Monet Updates Standing Rock Situation

“Water protectors are everywhere.” Those words came this morning from Jenni Monet. Jenni Monet is a journalist from Laguna Pueblo who has been reporting on the water protectors protesting the Dakota Access Pipeline at Standing Rock in Cannonball, ND since last September. I reached Jenni Monet this morning by telephone for breaking news and an update on her arrest of February 1st.

Jenni Monet said that the ND officials and the National Guard accelerating the protectors’ camp evacuations intend to moved 50 industrial dumpsters out of the main camps a day starting today.

She mentioned divestment as a powerful ongoing tool of resistance.

Wells Fargo Bank is the second largest financier of DAPL parent Energy Transfer Partners with more than $400 million invested The first American cities to approve fossil fuel divestment included Seattle, Washington whose city council voted unanimously to divest last week. Seattle was followed by Davis, California. Their Wells Fargo divestments amount to $3 billion. Cities including Minneapolis, Minnesota; Boulder, Colorado, Portland, Oregon and Santa Fe have indicated they are considering divestment from Wells Fargo Bank as well.