On KSFR’s Wake-Up Call for Monday, November 20, 2017: We’ll hear from Senator Martin Heinrich on the deal that finally allows the public to access northeast New Mexico’s Sabinoso Wilderness…also, Democratic State House members call for a new statewide strategy to confront the state’s crime crisis…while a leading Republican asks, “what took you so long?”…and among other features ahead in the next hour, Mark Bentley will have Dateline New Mexico and will hear the morning report from MarketPlace.