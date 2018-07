On today's Wake Up Call, we'll hear more from blogger Brad Friedman as interviewed by America Speaks host Tish Lampert. They'll discuss voting rights threats and President Trump's likely nominations for a new US Supreme Court Justice. And we'll get the upshot on a new partnership.. one that aims to minimize the threat of wildfire in the Santa Fe area. The Greater Santa Fe Fireshed Coalition organizers visit KSFR's studio to talk about fire safety.. something everyone can prepare for.