On today's Wake Up Call, we hear from Congressional District 1 candidate Antoinette Sedillo-Lopez, as interviewed by Marth Burke. And we continue our coverage of local elections with an interview with Democratic candidate for Santa Fe County District 1 candidate, incumbent Henry Roybal, who is running unopposed. All that, and a look at the underside of the Native American art world, as Liz Wallace tells us about the many ways that Native art can be counterfeited, and sold to an unwary public.