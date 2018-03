KSFR's Spring Fund Drive is underway. We'll be asking for your support during this Wake-Up Call. We'll also hear from city staffers about a review of the recent Ranked Choice Voting election, and from Santa Fe Fire Chief Erik Litzenberg about upcoming fire restrictions due to New Mexico's drought. And we'll find out why Santa Fe has attained No-Kill community status, and find out about the Governor's Arts Awards. All that, today on Wake-Up Call.