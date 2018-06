On today's Wake Up Call, we get a preview of the upcoming International Folk Art Market in Santa Fe, and we'll speak with one of the artists showing their crafts there. Porfirio Guiterrez is a weaver who follows the ancient traditions and styles of his Zapotec ancestors, while forging a living in the US through his art. And we'll hear how Santa Fe Community College's Film Program helps young people interested in film production break into the business.