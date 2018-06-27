Wake Up Call, June 27, 2018

While the national media is focused on the plight of immigrant children separated from their families, there is more disturbing news on the local front. On today's Wake Up Call, we speak with New Mexico Voices for Children deputy director Amber Wallin about a report just out that gauges the welfare of children in each state. New Mexico is dead last in a number of indicators, according to the Kids Count Data Book for 2018. And we'll encore a series about Native American homelessness in our state, and get a bit of history behind Santa Fe's Gay Pride event coming up on the Santa Fe Plaza on Saturday.