Wake Up Call, July 3, 2018

On today's Wake Up Call, we'll hear about a new documentary film that examines a move by Native Americans to return to traditional ways of producing and preparing food. Filmmaker Karen Cantor joins us in the studio to discuss her film "Return" and how traditional foods can be used to fight an epidemic of diabetes among Native Americans. And we'll hear from three representatives from Washington, DC who'll speak about the details of the recent agreement between the US and North Korea, and what could come out of the new government to government relationship. All that and a commentary from Martha Burke, local news and Marketplace Morning Report on today's show.