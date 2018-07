On today's Wake Up Call, KSFR's Tom Trowbridge speaks with Charlie Soap, the widower of Wilma Mankiller, the Cherokee Nation's first woman principal chief. A documentary of Wilma Mankiller's life and achievements is a highlight of Santa Fe's National Organization For Women Film Series. Also, KSFR's Ellen Lockyer talks with Searchlight reporter Lauren Villagran about the difficulties in covering immigration issues at the Mexican/US border.