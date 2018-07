On today's show: activists. We'll speak with the Tularosa Downwinders on their concern about health effects from radiation starting with the detonation of the first atomic bomb test in 1945, and about their annual vigil to remember those New Mexicans affected. And we'll hear from Answer Coalition about why mixing nuclear production and tourism is not a good idea. And we'll speak with advocates of New Mexico literacy, who'll reveal some shocking statistics about our state's adults.