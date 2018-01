On today's show, Senator Jacob Candelaria talks about a bill he's sponsoring, SB 47, which could help the state transition from coal-fired electric generation; Tomas Rivera from the Chainbreaker Collective previews a slate of community discussions coming up this month and next, while artist Willy Bo Richardson tells how he found an unusual method for overcoming an occupational hazard. All that and local news with KSFR's Tom Trowbridge.