On today's Wake-Up Call, we'll hear about the new Enhanced Nurses Compact just passed this week by the New Mexico state legislature, and why it is concerning to legislators and nurses alike. New Mexico Nurses Association representative Linda Siegle explains it for us. And we'll listen to Representative Steve Pearce's proposal to address the DACA stalemate in Congress. All that and a preview of Santa Fe's Women's March and some tunes from Santa Fe mainstay musician, Sean Healen.