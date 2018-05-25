Wake Up Call Friday May 25, 2018

On today's Wake Up Call, host Ellen Lockyer speaks with New Mexico First executive director Heather Balas about the results of the non-profit's most recent town hall meeting. The group is calling for more post high school education and more cooperation among the state's universities to ensure that young people are getting the training they need to fill jobs in the state. And we'll get an inside look at life with famed French mime Marcel Marceau through the eyes of one of the women who knew him best.