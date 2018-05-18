KSFR

Wake Up Call, Friday May 18, 2018

By Ellen Lockyer 1 hour ago

On today's Wake Up Call, we'll hear from Paul Moya, a Democratic candidate for the Congressional District 1 seat.  He's one of six Democrats who will vye for the seat in June's primary election.  And we'll follow up on an on-going issue: counterfeit American Indian art.  We'll hear about the outcome of a federal investigation.  We'll also find out about Santa Fe Community College's adult education program that helps older adults and high school dropouts receive their high school equivalency diplomas, and take a look at a show at Santa Fe's City of Mud Gallery.  

