Wake Up Call, Friday May 18, 2018

On today's Wake Up Call, we'll hear from Paul Moya, a Democratic candidate for the Congressional District 1 seat. He's one of six Democrats who will vye for the seat in June's primary election. And we'll follow up on an on-going issue: counterfeit American Indian art. We'll hear about the outcome of a federal investigation. We'll also find out about Santa Fe Community College's adult education program that helps older adults and high school dropouts receive their high school equivalency diplomas, and take a look at a show at Santa Fe's City of Mud Gallery.