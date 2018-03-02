Wake Up Call Friday, March 2

New Mexico's nuclear watchdog groups are taking a close look at the Trump administration budget for the National Nuclear Security Administration for FY 2019. On today's Wake Up Call, we speak with Greg Mello, director of Los Alamos Study Group, and with Jay Coghlan, director of Nuclear Watch, New Mexico. And we'll hear about a legal action that could force the state's Environment Department to translate information about hazardous waste dumps into Spanish for those residents not proficient in English. And a visit with singer-songwriter Nohelia Sosa.