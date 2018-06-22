Wake Up Call, Friday June 22, 2018

On today's Wake Up Call, we talk with Santa Fe Human Rights Alliance president Doug Nava. The Alliance organizes the annual Santa Fe Pridefest each June. The non-profit educates, encourages and celebrates LGBT inclusion and pride and acceptance for all people. Also on today's show, a warning about scams targeting those who have recently lost a loved one.. and we speak with Gap Silva, a field operations director with the Adult Protective Services arm of the NM Aging and Long Term Services Department about a growing concern:elder abuse. All that and a visit with the front man of the Santa Fe hip hop band, Sticky.