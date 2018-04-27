Wake Up Call, Friday, April 27, 2018

On today's Wake Up Call, we'll hear from former EPA head Gina McCarthy, who served under the Obama administration. We'll review some threatened national monuments with naturalist Loren Klyne, and hear about the Next Generation Water Summit, which runs Sunday through Tuesday at the Santa Fe Convention Center. Wake Up Call guests Christina Chavez, the Water Conservation Manager with the city of Santa Fe and Claudia Borchert, the Sustainability Manager with Santa Fe County, address the highlights of the conference, and speak with host Ellen Lockyer about how we can all help to conserve precious water.