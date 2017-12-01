Wake Up Call December 1, 2017

On today's Wake Up Call, we'll hear from an environmental attorney who slams the US Fish and Wildlife Service's revised recovery plan for the Mexican grey wolf. USFWS says the plan takes into account that there is more than one way to help the wolf recover. We also hear about an upcoming web series, "Monsters" that has a message tuned to today's headlines regarding sexual assault. And we get the city's reasons for including Vietnam and Korean War memorials on its list of questionable murals and memorials.