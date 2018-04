On today's Wake-Up Call, we'll hear from the New Mexico Parkinson's Coalition about this devastating disease and find out what help is available for caregivers of Parkinson's sufferers. We'll also get the lowdown on how invisible forces can shape our thinking, and how that might be applied to a stalemated Congress. We'll hear a new theory on William Shakespeare's true identity, and we'll celebrate the Hubble Space Telescope's 28 anniversary, too. Stay tuned.