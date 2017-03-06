Vulnerable Adults: Part 1 of A Documentary Series on Homelessness in Santa Fe

This documentary story of Pete’s Place --- the Interfaith Community Shelter on Cerrillos Road – begins on a Resource Day. Three days a week the shelter opens at 9 a.m. for a clientele of mostly homeless adults. Many of the people who line up outside on Resource Days also spend nights here in the seasonal shelter that runs from Octo ber to May. Many, even most, are not clean and sober. Mental illness often makes up the leading part of a so called dual diagnosis that also includes substance abuse. Heroin addiction runs rampant in this population. Resource Days exist to provide people experiencing homelessness with a range of the services that they most need.