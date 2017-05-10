Voices of Counterculture in the Southwest: Part One

Voices of Counterculture in the Southwest titles an exhibition that is launching this weekend, as well as a book and a radio documentary series that we are privileged to air here. Jack Loeffler co-curated the exhibition with Meredith Davidson that will open at NM History Museum Sunday, May 14th. On that day poet and environmental philosopher Gary Snyder will give a keynote lecture at the Lensic. And we are here because Jack Loeffler has kindly given us permission to air his eight-part radio series also titled Voices of Counterculture in the southwest —that he produced and hosts.