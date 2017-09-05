Veteran Santa Fe Lawmaker "Lucky" Varela Dead at 82.

Memorial Services are being planned for the New Mexico State Capitol in the coming week to remember longtime New Mexico State Representative Luciano “Lucky” Varela of Santa Fe. Varela died Saturday at his home in Santa Fe. I spoke with Varela, a Democrat who served 30-years in the House, shortly after his retirement from the Legislature took effect. He told me he first ran for a House seat in 1986, after his retiring predecessor, Leo Catanach, asked him to get in the race. At the time, Varela was a newly-retired state employee, having worked at the Department of Finance and Administration.

