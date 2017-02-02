UPDATE: SFPS Superintendent Veronica Garcia Talks the GO Bond and Education Policy

Updated Monday. The Superintendent discusses the dark money flier that landed in Santa Fe residents mailboxes on Saturday.

Tuesday February 7th is voting day for education in Santa Fe. The Santa Fe Public Schools have a General Obligation bond, a GO bond, on the ballot that will allocate $100 million mostly for infrastructure improvements.

I sat down this morning with Santa Fe School Superintendent Veronica Garcia, and Public Information Officer Jeff Gephardt, to talk about the GO Bond and many other issues facing the public schools.