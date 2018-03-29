"The Untold Tales of Armistead Maupin" Documentary Screens in Santa Fe

Legendary author Armistead Maupin retuns to Santa Fe on Thursday, March 29, for an informal question and answer session following the screening of a new documentary film about his life. "The Untold Tales of Armistead Maupin" is the work of San Francisco - based film-maker Jennifer Kroot. The film follows Maupin from his conservative upbringing through his evolution as an outspoken advocate for gay civil rights.

Maupin's "Tales of the City" series of novels follows the gay cultural movement during the nineteen seventies and eighties and later. His work has been brought to television through a PBS series and is the inspiration for a Netflix series currently under production.

KSFR’s Ellen Lockyer spoke with Jennifer Kroot about her film.