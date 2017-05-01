Two PACs Weigh In on the Sugary Drink Tax

As Santa Fe citizens prepare to vote on Mayor Gonzales's proposed tax on sugary beverage distributors, we bring you two discussions KSFR's Ellen Berkovitch recently conducted with members of the local political action committees involved in the special election.

First, Ellen spoke with Danila Chrestin-Zidovsky of Pre-K for Santa Fe, which supports the tax:

Ellen also discussed the proposed tax with Tate Mruz and Loveless Johnson III, who represent Smart Progress New Mexico and oppose the measure:

To see a sample ballot and learn where and when you can vote tomorrow, May 2, visit the city's special election page.