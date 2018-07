The Tularosa Downwinders Consortium holds its annual candlelight vigil in Tularosa on Saturday, at 7:30 pm to honor those New Mexicans who have been affected by radiation since the first atomic bomb test on July, 1945. Downwinders' Tina Cordova has recently returned from speaking to a US Senate subcommitee on expanding the Radiation Exposure Compensation Act coverage to include New Mexicans who were living in the Alomogordo area at the time of the test, and their descendents.