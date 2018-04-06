Trinity Site Open House Set For April 7

About twice a year, the White Sands Missile Range hosts an open house at the Trinity bomb site. Visitors to the site can walk to the bomb's ground zero, where the atomic age literally burst upon us. It is a sort of bring your own stuff deal, although some refreshments will be available. Visitors can reach the tour at the Stallion Gate of the missile range off Highway 380. Hours are from 8 am to 2 pm. KSFR spoke with White Sands Missile Range public affairs specialist Cammy Montoya about the details.