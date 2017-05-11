Transgender Part 2: Custody Battles, Health Discrimination and Other Challenges

We listen to the second installment of my feature on Transgender Identity in New Mexico. A couple of weeks ago, Part I of this series aired and included a brief introduction to the topic of Transgender Identity and shed some light on the social issues faced by those who identity as transgender. Some of those issues include fear of bodily harm and social stigmas. In today’s Part II, you will hear from another Northern New Mexico voice who tells us about the discrimination she’s faced as a biological parent seeking custody …and beyond.