Tour Touting Importance of Expanding NM PreK Stops in Santa Fe Wednesday

The New Mexico Early Childhood Development Partnership is a statewide policy initiative of United Way of Santa Fe County. The partnership is focused-on creating the public awareness and political will for investment in early learning in the state.

The partnership’s in Santa Fe today as part of its annual statewide tour to discuss the expansion of the New Mexico Pre-K program. The tour includes a visit to the United Way of Santa Fe Early Learning Center at Aspen and a community conversation at Santa Fe Community College.

KSFR's Tom Trowbridge spoke on Tuesday with the organization’s policy analyst, Danila Crespin-Zidovsky. Zidovsky notes that the United Way of Santa Fe is the only one in the state that focuses solely on early learning.