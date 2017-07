Santa Fe High fired head basketball coach David Rodriguez in early 2016 following an incident—described as a hazing—that saw a player injured and the team stricken from the state tournament bracket.

Rodriguez just began his new tenure as head coach at St. Michael's High. He spoke with KSFR's news intern Julian Paras about the incident that led to his ouster and his outlook moving ahead in his new job.

(Full disclosure: Julian is a former member of Rodriguez's Santa Fe High team.)