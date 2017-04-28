"The Threepenny Opera" at Greer Garson

The Santa Fe University of Art and Design is in the midst of its last theater production of the academic year. Bertolt Brecht's The Threepenny Opera began performances last weekend at the Greer Garson Theater, and will be staged again today, April 28th, and tomorrow the 29th, at 7 pm.

The production stars Koppany Puszati as Mack the Knife, Mariah Oleson as Polly Peachum, and Jakob Matthews and Aubrey Hicks as Mr. and Mrs. Peachum.

KSFR's Dylan Syverson spoke to Laura Fine Hawkes, SFUAD's performing arts chair, to learn more.