This month marks 25 years since the fall of the Soviet Union in 1991.

Before that the Cold War had gone on since 1947 and defined the existential anxieties of  the 20th century. Fears of a nuclear armageddon that the Cuban Missile Crisis of 1962 came very close to unleashing.

Last week in Santa Fe, Creative Santa Fe launched a new initiative to talk about nukes, called Disruptive Futures. Katie Mast has the story.