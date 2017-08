This year marks the second Zuni Show to be held on Saturday, August 19th from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Scottish Rite Temple, and on Sunday, August 20th from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. One hundred and fifty Zuni artists will participate in the show this year, up from 100 last year. They will keep 100 percent of the proceeds of their sales. Admission is free. Gomeo Bobelu describes his art and ways of seeing and offers a blessing to Santa Fe in this morning's program.