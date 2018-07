On Monday’s KSFR Wake-Up Call, host Tom Trowbridge visited with executives from the Washington, D.C.-based non-profit WOLA. WOLA is an advocacy group for human rights in the Americas that has done decades of research and advocacy work on Mexico and Central America, U.S. foreign policy, as well as migration and border politics. WOLA President Matt Clausen and Vice President Geoff Thale are in Santa Fe to address a private audience and drum-up support for the effort.