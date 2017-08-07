In the Studio: Sustainable Native Communities Collaborative

Wednesday, August 9 is the 35th-year celebration of Indigenous Peoples Day. We invited Joseph Kunkel, Executive Director of Sustainable Native Communities Collaborative, and Mayrah Udvardi, design associate, to the studio to discuss the work of SNCC. Kunkel estimates there are 200,000 units of housing needed on Indian country. SNCC is working closely with tribes on design practice that prioritizes indigeneity and self-determination from concept and pre-development through the construction and maintenance of new, long-term housing solutions.