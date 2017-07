Last week, according to New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas, a human trafficking sting operation in Albuquerque resulted in the arrests of seven individuals for soliciting sex from an undercover police officer they believed was an underage girl.

María José Rodríguez Cádiz and Julie Madrid of Solace Crisis Treatment Center, Santa Fe's rape crisis organization, joined Ellen Berkovitch in the studio to discuss their continuing efforts against abuse and trafficking.