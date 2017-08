Health is more than health care. Santa Fe county gets in on a movement happening nationally that looks at an accountable health system as one that addresses social needs, brings costs down, connects services and collaborates for best use of resources.

Hannah is joined by Kyra Ochoa of the Santa Fe County Community Services Program, Gail Herling of Santa Fe Public Schools' Adelante! program, and Andres Mercado of the Mobile Integrated Health Office, or MIHO.