In the Studio: Composer Donald Rubinstein on George A. Romero's Legacy

Pioneering horror director George A. Romero passed away Sunday at the age of 77. Romero directed the original Night of the Living Dead and its sequels, as well as Creepshow, The Crazies, and many other titles before retiring from directing in 2009.

Composer Donald Rubinstein is responsible for the scores to Romero's films Martin, Knightriders and Bruiser. His score for Martin has been called one of the "100 Coolest Soundtracks of All Time" by Mojo magazine, and he now lives and works in Santa Fe.

Rubinstein joined us in the studio to talk about Romero's artistry, life, and impact as a filmmaker.