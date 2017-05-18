In the Studio: Cognitive Scientist Lera Boroditsky

Dr. Lera Boroditsky is an Associate Professor of Cognitive Science at the University of California–San Diego and editor-in-chief of the journal Frontiers in Cultural Psychology. Her focus is the study of linguistic relativity, the concept that speakers of different languages experience reality in different ways.

Tonight at 6:30 p.m. in the New Mexico School for the Deaf's James A. Little Theater, Dr. Boroditsky will be speaking on "How the Languages We Speak Shape the Ways We Think," part of the School for Advanced Research’s public lecture series "Crossing Global Frontiers."

Dr. Boroditsky joined KSFR's Ellen Berkovitch and Dylan Syverson in the studio to discuss her ideas and research.