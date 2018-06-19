State Land Commissioner Exposes Theft of N.M. Water By Texans

The case of theft of New Mexico’s water by ranchers in Texas for years now being exposed by State Land Commissioner Aubrey Dunn.

A couple of weeks back, the Texas Tribune’s Jay Root published a story detailing a key difference in ownership of land in the two states contributes to the divergent water policies. But Root’s story’s bottom line is simple: millions of gallons of New Mexico’s water is being stolen, and it's also being sold back in New Mexico for fracking.KSFR’s Tom Trowbridge spoke with Dunn on Monday: