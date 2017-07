Winter is coming on July 16 with the premiere of the seventh and penultimate season of Game of Thrones, created by venerable Santa Fean George R.R. Martin.

Biff Braxton, brother of KSFR's Mya Green and a devoted GoT junkie, joins Ellen Berkovitch and Mya as they recap earlier events in the series and speculate as to what season 7 has in store for viewers.