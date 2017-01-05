Social Media Activists Face Pitfalls, Promise

Nellika Little has over 18 years of international work experience in conflict and post-conflict contexts. She has worked in Afghanistan and in Turkey on programming for Syria. She grew up in Afghanistan. She has also worked in Mongolia, Kosovo, and South Sudan on international development and humanitarian projects. She and Ellen Berkovitch discuss both the promises and the pitfalls of social media as a tool for activism inside a context in which many international conflicts have lasted a long time, and require the public to not only have opinions, but to be deeply informed.