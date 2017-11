Marcia Butler is a professional oboist and author, whose new book, a memoir called "The Skin Above My Knee", is getting a lot of notice. The book, published by Little, Brown and Co., details her earliest efforts to seek music as a means of rising above her not so happy childhood, and her eventual, and eventful, life as a concert professional. Marcia is in Santa Fe this weekend to give readings from, and sign copies of, her book at at the Collected Works Bookstore.