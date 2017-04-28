SFCC Declares State of Financial Emergency

When Governor Susana Martinez vetoed all higher education funding earlier this month, $745 million in planned state contributions to the state's colleges and universities was eliminated. Today the New Mexico Legislature and the Governor remain in a standoff. The Legislature has sued the Governor seeking to have the New Mexico Supreme Court overturn her vetoes. A Supreme Court date has been scheduled for May 15th. But the effects on higher education institutions are already being seen. Yesterday Santa Fe Community College president Randy Grissom declared that SFCC is in a state of financial emergency and announced tuition raises, and a possibility of staff furloughs. Ellen Berkovitch interviewed him in the KSFR studios.